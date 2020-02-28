GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer completed its first conference championship season since 1994 Friday night, downing Union in its regular-season finale, 66-48.
R-P's O-K Black Conference title is its first since the days of the old Seaway Conference.
The Rockets (18-2, 10-2 O-K Black) got off to a slower start Friday, leading the Red Hawks by just 16-14 after a quarter, but they exploded for a 33-point second frame to grab a big halftime lead and never looked back.
Lauren Ross paced R-P with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ariel Walker chipped in 12 points. Sophia Hekkema added 10 points and 11 boards for a double-double.