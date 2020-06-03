Newly minted Reeths-Puffer graduate Lauren Ross is moving up a level, announcing Tuesday night that she has switched her college choice from Division II Ferris State to Division I Western Michigan.
Ross, a first team all-state basketball player in her senior season at R-P, was let out of her letter of intent to Ferris State after the head coach who recruited her to Ferris, Kendra Faustin, resigned in April to become athletic director at Comstock Park. Faustin had led the Bulldogs to a berth in the NCAA Division II tournament this past season.
Ross will be teammates with former O-K Black Conference foe Jordan Walker, a Mona Shores alum and cousin to Ross' Rockets' coach Rodney Walker, when she joins the Broncos. WMU went 18-13 and 10-8 in the Mid-American Conference in the 2019-20 season, the eighth season for head coach Shane Clipfell.
The former Rocket star dominated on the court for R-P, blowing past the 1,500-point career mark late in her senior season and leading the Rockets to a dramatic district championship victory over Muskegon in March, her final win. She now holds the career scoring record for a Rocket girls player. She also graduated 10th in the R-P class of 2020 with a 4.095 grade point average.
A phone call to coach Walker had not been returned as of this story's publication; this story could be updated if that changes.