MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer scored an impressive victory over Muskegon Friday night to stay alive in the O-K Black Conference title chase, 60-41.
The win avenged a 10-point loss in the teams' first matchup, in January at R-P.
Again, senior Lauren Ross led the way for the Rockets (15-2, 7-2 O-K Black), scoring 23 points to lead all players.
With the win, R-P opened the door to finish in a three-way tie for first in the league with Muskegon and Jenison, if the Big Reds (6-2 in the league) are able to knock off the Wildcats (8-1) in their matchup on Tuesday.