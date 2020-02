JENISON — Reeths-Puffer earned an exciting win over Jenison Friday, 54-51, to avenge a loss in the first matchup this season.

Lauren Ross paced the Rockets with 30 points. R-P improved to 13-2 on the season and 5-2 in the O-K Black Conference, although it remains behind Muskegon and Jenison, who are tied at 6-1, in the league standings.