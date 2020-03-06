MUSKEGON — All season, the Montague Wildcats, despite all their success, have been bedeviled by slow starts. Friday night in the district finals against Spring Lake, their slowest start yet cost them a shot at a trophy.
The Wildcats fell behind by 15 points in the second quarter against a Lakers team they'd beaten in December, and their late charge back fell short in a 57-47 defeat.
Spring Lake came out and got in Montague's face immediately on defense, and coach Cody Kater said he thought it might have caught his players off guard. The Wildcats (18-5) didn't score a field goal for the first 9:25 of the game, trailing 17-2 when Ally Hall finally broke the drought with a three-pointer.
"Our guards could really never get north and south," Kater said. "We were doing a lot of east and west dribbling. We had a hard time executing right away and getting the ball to the spots we've been getting it to the last six or seven games."
