WHITEHALL — Whitehall pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, knocking off previously unbeaten Fremont 69-66.
The Vikings (4-6) played a remarkable offensive game, shooting over 50 percent from the field, and outrebounded the Packers by nearly a two-to-one ratio, 35-19.
Dayton Cole and Red Watson led the charge for Whitehall. Cole had 25 points, and Watson put up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Addison Bluhm added nine points, and Andrew Durbin grabbed six boards along with eight points. Alfred McGlothin also scored eight points.