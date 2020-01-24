Whitehall's slow offensive start proved deadly Friday night, as the Vikings fell to Mason County Central 53-44.

The Vikings (3-6, 3-4 West Michigan Conference) were down 14 points at the half, 28-14, after managing just four points in the second quarter. Whitehall briefly sliced the deficit to three points in the third, but the Spartans closed out the quarter with six straight points and the Vikings couldn't recover.

Dayton Cole led the Vikes with 11 points and had eight rebounds. Alfred McGlothin grabbed 12 boards. MCC star Jeffery Carrier went for 26 points.