MUSKEGON — Whitehall missed out on a chance at a big West Michigan Conference win Friday night, faltering in the final quarter of a 45-40 loss to North Muskegon.

The Vikings (5-7, 4-5 WMC) played a great second quarter to grab a 24-18 lead at halftime and still led by one going into the fourth, 34-33. However, the host Norsemen outscored Whitehall 12-6 in those eight minutes to steal the win.

Whitehall turned the ball over 20 times in the defeat.

Andrew Durbin led the Vikes with 11 points. Alfred McGlothin grabbed seven rebounds.

