WHITEHALL — Whitehall's struggles Friday night against Oakridge had coach Nate Aardema searching for answers after a 52-37 loss, which came one night after what he termed one of the team's best practices of the year.
"I'm at a loss right now," Aardema said. "If you'd told me we were going to score 37 points tonight after last night's practice, I'd have thought you were talking about the first half. We were crisp. We executed. Shots were going in."
Things went just fine in the first quarter, in which Addison Bluhm scored seven points, including four in the final minute, to help the Vikes go ahead 14-13. From there, though, things went cold.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's White Lake Beacon or buy our e-edition.