WHITEHALL — On Whitehall's senior night Tuesday, the Vikings got everyone involved and shot well from deep to earn a 77-54 win over Hart.
The Vikes (7-8, 6-6 West Michigan Conference) connected on 12 three-pointers, overcoming an uncharacteristically strong effort by Hart, which hit 11 treys of its own and shot over 40 percent from the floor.
Four Whitehall players hit double digits, led by Alfred McGlothin with 13 points. Jaegar McGahan posted 12 points, Evan Mikkelson had 11, and Dayton Cole chipped in 10. McGlothin pulled in six rebounds.
The Vikings were very effective on offense, turning the ball over only eight times in the game and recording 14 assists.