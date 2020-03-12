MUSKEGON — Whitehall couldn't get a handle on what Fruitport wanted to do against it in Wednesday's district semifinal game, and the Vikings dropped its season finale to the Trojans, 54-33, as a result.
The Vikings surrendered a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and trailed by 18-8 at that point. They managed to cut that lead in half in the second quarter, but ran out of answers in the fourth, where the Trojans outscored them 15-4.
"That was the worst game we've played in a couple of weeks," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "I thought we were peaking. I thought we were starting to really play well...I thought in the second quarter, we gained a little bit of momentum, but we just didn't make enough plays."
