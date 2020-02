RAVENNA — Whitehall's second stab at putting a stop to Ravenna's unbeaten string was unsuccessful Tuesday night, as the Vikings fell 58-39 to the West Michigan Conference's top team.

The Vikings got off to a tough offensive start and fell behind 17-5 after a quarter. Whitehall battled to get back in the game but couldn't push Ravenna into the fourth quarter.

Dayton Cole scored 12 points to pace the Vikings. Ravenna got 15 points from Calvin Schullo.