MONTAGUE — For the second straight year, Montague's home half of the White Lake rivalry series ended in double overtime. This year it was the Whitehall Vikings coming out on top.
The visiting Vikes got five points from Evan Mikkelson in the second overtime, which made the difference in a 57-54 victory.
Mikkelson hit three three-pointers in the game, and although he didn't score in the second half of regulation, he ended with 11 points and played "a great game on both ends," coach Nate Aardema said.
