WHITEHALL — Whitehall exploded in the fourth quarter Thursday night to finish regular-season play with a solid win over Oakridge, 50-32.
The Vikings (11-9, 10-4 West Michigan Conference) were uneven offensively early on, and the Eagles were able to hang in because of it. Whitehall led only 25-23 going into the fourth quarter, but doubled its score with 25 points in the final eight minutes.
Karina Wade led all scorers with 14 points for the Vikings, hitting some key three-pointers. Kate Martin and Karoline Glamzi each chipped in 10 points.
The Vikings will match up with Oakridge again Monday in a pre-district game.