WHITEHALL — All season, Whitehall has played tight games with the top teams in the West Michigan Conference, but the Vikings have won precious few of them. Thursday night, Whitehall made some clutch plays and was able to steal one of those wins, knocking off Shelby 50-48.

The win thrust the Vikings into the WMC race, which appears wide open. Hart leads the league at 7-1, with Montague now at 6-2 and Shelby and Whitehall both at 5-3.

"We don't have a team like Oakridge in the past," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "Any of the teams are beatable. It might be a long shot with three losses to win the league, but you can definitely tie it, I think."

