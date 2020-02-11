HART — Whitehall put an emphatic end to a two-game losing skid Tuesday night, and did its crosstown rival Montague a favor to boot, by defeating West Michigan Conference leader Hart 52-43.
The Vikings' win knocked Hart into a tie with Montague atop the WMC, each with 10-2 records. Whitehall improved to 8-4 in the league (9-8 overall).
Whitehall shot impressively in the win, hitting seven three-pointers, including three each by Camryn Evans and Karina Wade, each getting extra minutes due to senior Rileigh Thommen being sidelined by an injury.
"The girls just played outstanding," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "It was definitely one of the more impressive wins I've had at Whitehall."
