Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.