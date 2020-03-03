MUSKEGON — Whitehall opened postseason play Monday with an easy 52-23 win over Oakridge. The Vikings advanced to take on Spring Lake in Wednesday's semifinals.
The Whitehall offense didn't kick into gear immediately, but luckily the Viking defense picked up the slack, holding the Eagles to only three first-half field goals. That enabled Whitehall (12-9) to build a 22-13 halftime lead.
The Vikes turned the game into a rout in the final quarter, outscoring Oakridge 17-1 in that span.
Karleigh Jeffries led all scorers with 19 points for Whitehall, including 15 in the second half. Karoline Glamzi added nine points and seven rebounds.