WHITEHALL — Whitehall's offense stalled in the third quarter Tuesday and couldn't get going again in a 48-30 loss to Fremont, snapping its five-game win streak.

The Vikings (8-7) trailed 31-20 going into the third, and any thoughts of getting back into the game were dashed when they scored just one point in that frame, falling behind 43-21.

Calla Miller had 16 first-half points for the Packers. Whitehall's Karoline Glamzi had eight points and six rebounds.