SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall sputtered early Thursday night against Mason County Central, but rallied to earn a 50-32 victory on the road.
Whitehall (10-8, 9-4 West Michigan Conference) trailed 10-2 after the first quarter, but dominated the remainder of the game, including outscoring the Spartans 37-15 in the second half.
Kate Martin led Whitehall with 13 points, and Karleigh Jeffries added 10; all 23 of those points came after halftime. Karina Wade hit a trio of three-pointers to add nine points.
WHITEHALL (50) K. Martin 5 1-3 13, Evans 2 1-2 6, Glamzi 2 1-4 5, Wade 3 0-4 9, Jeffries 2 6-7 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 1-2 3, VanDam 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-22 50.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (32) Janicki 0 2-3 2, Banks 2 4-6 9, Tyron 2 2-4 7, Jensen 3 1-4 8, VanDyke 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 2-6 4. Totals 9 11-23 32.
Whitehall...... 2 11 19 18 — 50
Mason Co....10 7 5 10 — 32
Three-point goals—Whitehall 6 (K. Martin 2, Evans, Wade 3), Mason Co. Central 3 (Tyron, Banks, Jensen). Total fouls — Whitehall 19, Mason Co. Central 21. JV score — Whitehall 39, Mason Co. Central 37.