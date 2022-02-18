SHELBY — Montague sophomore Isaiah Atchison's length and leaping ability makes him a major obstacle for opposing shooters. When he's locked in as he was Friday night, he's even more dangerous.
Atchison was a defensive anchor for the Wildcats (11-5, 7-5 West Michigan Conference) blocking an incredible 10 shots and scoring 18 points, many on offensive putbacks, helping Montague to a 61-54 win over a tough Shelby team.
Atchison quickly put his stamp on the game by swatting Shelby shots early, to the point that after two or three, even he wondered why the Tigers kept coming in his direction. Not that he was going to ask questions.
"You really just don't think about it," Atchison said. "You just see the ball, you get it. Me and my friend Rodney (Brassfield) just love to go get the ball on defense. It's what we do."
While Atchison only attempted nine field goals on offense, making eight, coach David Osborne believed that his presence helped open things up for the perimeter Wildcats and led to the team's impressive 59.5 percent conversion rate from the field.
"Isaiah, the last three weeks, has really become more and more the player we think he can be," Osborne said. "I still think there's a lot more there, but 18 points, seven rebounds, 10 blocks, if he can do that every night from now on, I think I'd be pretty happy."
The distribution skills of Tate Stine didn't hurt, either. Stine had eight assists to go with his 11 points.
Shelby stubbornly refused to fade away even with so many shots being cast aside, especially its senior star Joseph Hayes, who continued an impressive season with 31 points, three of them coming on a three-quarters court heave at the halftime buzzer. The Tigers got a couple of key late baskets to get within 57-54 in the final minute.
However, Montague connected on 10-of-15 free throws in the final quarter in all and, with the help of Paul Olson's scrappy work, got offensive rebounds on a couple of the misses to keep Shelby at bay. Osborne was excited to see his team perform well in clutch time.
"We're young and we haven't been in situations like this, but our league this year has been so competitive throughout that it's really forced these younger players, as sophomores and juniors, to really play in positions they're not used to," Osborne said. "We've done it so much. Every game, it seems like, is a close game. They've been getting better at handling those situations."
That's a good sign for Montague as it prepares for a district that appears wide open. Any two of Montague, Whitehall and Oakridge are still in the running for the district's top two seeds and accompanying byes, and defending district champ Spring Lake can never be ruled out either, having beaten Whitehall back in December.
"I just keep seeing them get better every week," Osborne said. "I'm excited to finish out the season and see what happens in the tournament...There isn't a weak team in our conference, and I think that's great to prep all our teams for the tournament. We'll continue to work hard, and I know the other teams will too, and we'll see where the chips fall."
MONTAGUE (61) O. Raeth 3 1-2 9, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Olson 3 1-1 7, Stine 2 5-7 11, Atchison 8 2-2 18, Balnkstrom 2 1-2 6, Brassfield 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 12-18 61.
SHELBY (54) Claeys 1 0-0 3, Hayes 10 9-11 31, Garcia 3 0-0 7, Dickman 0 1-2 1, Lee 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 10-13 54.
Montague....21 9 14 17 — 61
Shelby.........12 13 13 16 — 54
Three-point goals — Montague 5 (O. Raeth 2, Stine 2, Blankstrom), Shelby 4 (Claeys, Hayes 2, Garcia). Total fouls — Montague 14, Shelby 15. JV score — Montague 38, Shelby 32.