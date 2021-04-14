MONTAGUE — Montague's Bailey Belinger threw her second shortened no-hitter in as many trips to the circle Tuesday, helping the Wildcats earn a doubleheader sweep of Chippewa Hills, 16-0 and 19-5.
Belinger pitched three no-hit innings in the opener before the Wildcat offense ended the game by mercy rule. She struck out seven and walked one. On offense, Gabby Moreau drilled a two-run home run, and Presley Davis had a two-run triple in the game as well. Belinger drove in three runs of her own. Bailey Foster, Alissa Wynn and Madison Diamond each had two hits.
Game two also only lasted three frames, as Montague's offense continued to rake. Moreau had three hits for the 'Cats (3-0) and Katie Unger drove in three runs. Unger also pitched the game, striking out three in her two innings. Claire Meacham fanned two in an inning of work. Belinger had two hits, and Diamond drew three walks. Wynn drove in two runs.