TWIN LAKE — For the first time in three years, the Blue Lake Twp. Fire Department was able to host its annual 5K fundraiser last Saturday.
The last two years' events were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic; 2020's event was scheduled just after lockdowns were implemented, and 2021's event was scuttled amid a new wave of the virus at the time. Likely in part due to that and in part due to the cold and wintry conditions for the race, the fire department saw fewer participants than in 2019. Just shy of 70 runners finished the race.
The race had for years been dominated by Fremont High School cross-country star and current Purdue runner Nathan Walker, but he's in West Lafayette now. Another cross-country runner, Fruitport sophomore Levi Glynn, earned the top spot this year, finishing in just over 19 minutes. Nathan's father, Benji Walker, was the #2 finisher, in 19:22.6.
Within the race field, there were two other divisions. A special division consisted of five Blue Lake Fire Department first responders; Brandon Maracek led that group with a time of 20:35.2. Three runners competed in the kilt division, donning the festive attire for the race, and Terry Riggs of Montague was the top finisher among those three in a time of 29:55.5.
Top 20 overall male finishers: 1 — Levi Glynn, Fruitport, 19:00.6; 2 — Benji Walker, Fremont, 19:22.6; 3 — Scott Akker, Norton Shores, 19:30.7; 4 — Brendan Hailton, Fruitport, 19:43.4; 5 — Brandon Maracek, Muskegon, 20:35.2; 6 — Steve Douglas, Muskegon, 22:03.3; 7 — Todd Conzemius, Twin Lake, 22:49.0; 8 — Trent Matthews, Conklin, 23:18.0; 9 — Aaron Morse, Muskegon, 23:24.9; 10 — Ken Zimmerman, Grand Rapids, 24:46.9.
11 — Brad Lusk, Norton Shores, 24:58.9; 12 — Logan Jurecki, Twin Lake, 25:10.2; 13 — Braden Swanson, Ravenna, 25:10.7; 14 — Rick Baker, Fruitport, 25:13.7; 15 — Tyler Shear, Cedar Springs, 25:26.9; 16 — Ethan Wendell, Whitehall, 25:32.0; 17 — Ethan Aleem, Holton, 25:33.2; 18 — Mark Bush, Spring Lake, 26:13.7; 19 — Alexander Winczewski, Whitehall, 26:44.2; 20 — Prince Aleem, Holton, 26:56.8.
Top 20 overall female finishers: 1 — Liz Cammenga, Muskegon, 25:58.9; 2 — Kaitlyn Bronsink, Whitehall, 26:11.7; 3 — Chelsea Hall, Muskegon, 26:27.1; 4 — Amanda Wendell, Whitehall, 26:59.4; 5 — Kobi Battjes-Whoric, Holton, 28:08.4; 6 — Brieann Meeuwenberg, White Cloud, 28:09.5; 7 — Erin Redinger-Rottier, Fremont, 28:10.1; 8 — Alexandria Austin, Whitehall, 29:49.4; 9 — Amelia Hasper, Muskegon, 31:07.8; 10 — Holly Hasper, Muskegon, 31:08.3.
11 — Breann Comstock, Whitehall, 32:39.1; 12 — Jamie Westrate, Whitehall, 32:42.1; 13 — Julie Huismann, Muskegon, 34:23.4; 14 — Traci Knash, Twin Lake, 36:30.0; 15 — Camille Charette, Grand Haven, 36:40.0; 16 — Dominique Carlson, Twin Lake, 36:53.0; 17 — Filomena Valim, North Muskegon, 39:56.7; 18 — Laura Pycraft, Holton, 40:06.5; 19 — Ginny Luscomb, Ludington, 40:47.7; 20 — Amy Purple, Whitehall, 41:20.8.