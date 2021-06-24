MUSKEGON — Many in Michigan are used to watching girls lace them up and take the court to deliver bumps, sets and spikes. However, they’re not the only ones enjoying the sport of volleyball, as Reeths-Puffer’s boys club team recently completed its third season.
The Rockets were one of the earlier boys volleyball teams to begin play in the state; outgoing coach Justin Birr said R-P was the 12th school to start up a team. This season, 19 schools in the state participated in the postseason, most of them on the west side of the state.
The MHSAA requires at least 64 schools play a sport in order to sanction a state tournament, so it could be a few years before that happens, but the sport is growing. (Birr said if it became an MHSAA sport, it would likely be a spring sport due to lack of available court time in the other seasons.)
Michigan Boys Volleyball (MIBoysVB) held four postseason district tournaments that fed into a ‘final four’ tournament at Grand Rapids Christian, which served as the de facto state championship. Mona Shores, which beat the Rockets in the district semifinals, represented its district in the regional tournament, which Hudsonville won.
Birr, also the girls volleyball head coach, led the club in each of the first three boys seasons — 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced he would be stepping down as boys coach after the 2021 season to spend more time with his family, but all the Rocket spikers’ summer programs will also be open to aspiring boys players, so Birr will still be involved with the team.
Birr’s volleyball bona fides are obvious; his father Mike played in his college days and Justin in turn grew up playing, including on a club team in high school. He continued playing in college at Eastern Michigan, but the club team there wasn’t very competitive, so he got his fix on summer beaches and in backyard games.
But even he did not know there was a high school boys volleyball scene in the state until the Rockets put together a team “at the last minute” in 2018.
“I kind of jumped in and hoped for the best,” Birr said. “It was very exciting. Grand Haven coach Aaron Smaka was kind of the lead on the west side (of Michigan), and in the Grand Rapids area, Grand Rapids Christian does a good job. We’re hoping to spread to the east side of the state. Detroit Catholic Central is the leader on the east side.”
Birr has spent the past few years working hard to build the program, a daunting task when there’s no pay or budget. However, he’s gotten some advice along the way from former Rockets’ lacrosse coach Bob Walters, who was instrumental in getting the program going before it became a varsity sport.
Because there’s not a big boys volleyball circuit in the state, the Rockets essentially started from scratch, and it showed; in 2019 the team won only three matches. However, this year, the 10-member squad significantly improved its record to 11-15, largely due to having a veteran group. Seven seniors were among the 10 players.
Even then, with the missed year and the fact that even the veterans aren’t nearly as seasoned in the sport as the players on your average varsity girls team, the Rockets began with the basics in 2021. They play a relatively simple 4-2 formation because it’s easier for the players to grasp.
“If you’d been watching a practice at the beginning of the season, you’d have thought it was (at the level of) a bunch of seventh or eighth-grade girls,” Birr said. “That’s kind of where we have to start, is those basic skills. We have to start it like it’s a middle-school practice, really focusing on passing. We’re finally progressing to a lot of 6-on-6 play because they understand all the different movements and where they’re expected to play and how their platform should look and how they should swing. We’re finally getting to that level of competitiveness.”
The team’s top player this year was Tanner O’Neal, who earned an all-conference first team nod from MIBoysVB after leading the team in kills. Fellow senior Logen Austin led the Rockets in digs and earned honorable mention.
Both players joined the team in 2019 because they didn’t have a spring sport to play and “just wanted something fun to do,” Austin said.
“A lot of other sports pressure you,” Austin said. “It’s just really stressful. This sport isn’t stressful. It’s more fun.”
The players having fun is a theme on the team; Birr said most practices end on time despite players asking to continue, including the May 9 practice.
With only 10 players, the Rockets needed help to have 6-on-6 scrimmages, but they got it from Birr’s girls players, and particularly from Brianna Stawski and Leah Ellis. Their involvement, which wasn’t needed in prior seasons due to having a bigger roster, has helped accelerate the boys’ improvement.
“We get a lot of volleyball IQ,” O’Neal said. “We learn a lot. They’re very smart with how they play, even if they’re not the tallest or biggest. They’re smart with the ball.”
Since seven of this year’s 10 players graduated, the Rockets will have to recruit more to field a team next season. R-P does its best to build up interest, including using the Reeths-Puffer volleyball Facebook page to report scores and accolades, but the best results are likely to come from the players themselves.
“Here we’re kind of self-generating our interest,” Birr said. “The girls kind of hype it up. I talk to the gym teachers and kind of look for talent there. Most of our boys are multi-sport athletes. They’re soccer players, wrestlers, people who just don’t have a spring sport. It’s worked out pretty well.”
“If we see athletic tall people we know, we kind of try to talk them into it,” Austin added. “We just try to convince people that this is laid-back and fun and that they can work with it. It’s flexible.”
Presuming the Rockets get a roster together for 2022, the excitement level should only go up for the program as boys volleyball continues its growth.
“Hopefully we get some guys to see it and see that it’s pretty decent volleyball,” Birr said. “That’s where you build the excitement.”