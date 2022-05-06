Making his first varsity start, Reeths-Puffer's Brayden Mitchelson led the Rockets to a 1-0 win over Mona Shores Thursday, salvaging a game of the week's three-game series.
Mitchelson was outstanding in the win, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits. He struck out four. Trent Reichert finished things off by getting the last two outs.
R-P (10-4, 9-3 O-K Green) scored the game's only run in the fourth inning, an unearned tally. Alex Johnson crossed the plate. Kyle Schlaff had two hits for R-P.