WHITEHALL — The fourth battle this season between the WinBerg Construction Brewers and the Montague Foods Mets was just as heart-pounding and close as the previous three. The Brewers came out on top at Stevens Field, 5-3, to earn the White Lake Little League Majors division title.
The Brewers launched a sixth-inning rally to win the game. Evan Francis ripped a run-scoring triple to tie the score at three two batters into the inning, then Dane Roesler drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly, and Hunter French added the final tally with a run-scoring infield single.
The two teams had played three times prior to the postseason. After the Brewers' two-run win Thursday, the final run differential between the teams was +1 in favor of the Mets.
The sixth-inning outburst from the Brewers marked the game's first runs scored since the first. The Brewers jumped ahead in the top of the first when Roesler laced a two-run single to center field, but the Mets answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, scoring first on an error and then on a two-run single by Gavin Grice.