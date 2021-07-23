In Whitehall High School’s search for a new athletic director, familiarity with the West Michigan Conference certainly was not a stated criterion, but with the league facing drastic changes after next year, it couldn’t have hurt Brian Beebe’s case to have some when his resume crossed decision-maker’s desks.
Beebe, who graduated from Ravenna and coached girls basketball at Montague from 2013-16, takes over this year as the athletic director following a nine-year tenure from Greg Russell, who retired. Russell will continue in a part-time role this year to assist Beebe, who came over after two years as AD at Clare, in his transition.
Beebe isn’t the first to, as he puts it, “go from blue to red or vice versa” by switching sides in the Montague/Whitehall rivalry; former longtime Whitehall softball coach Dave Goodrich is a Wildcat alumnus, and Nate Aardema taught at Montague schools for a few years while coaching the Whitehall boys basketball team prior to his departure for Reeths-Puffer.
Beebe said he kept in touch with some of the Montague coaches he worked with in his time there, and there’s been some good-natured back and forth as he accepts his new role. (Beebe’s successor as Wildcats’ girls hoops coach, Cody Kater, jokingly tweeted “Go Cats!” to him in one exchange this week.)
“It’s just funny, talking to some of the Montague guys,” Beebe said. “Kris Maddox, the wrestling coach, I’ve stayed in contact with him, and (boys basketball coach) Dave Osborne, I’ve stayed in contact with him. I stayed in touch with Cody, and obviously his situation (as he heads to Georgia as an assistant football coach) is unique now. Really, it’s congratulations more than anything, on being able to come back and be in a great position and a great spot. Those guys are good people and they have good things to say about Whitehall.”
Whitehall and Montague alike face a changing WMC, as the league will add six schools and split into two seven-school divisions in 2022-23. Both the Vikings and Wildcats will compete in the larger division of Class B schools. However, while it is a challenge in some sense, Beebe looks at his arrival in Whitehall at this point in time as an opportunity too.
“It’s a great opportunity, being part of whatever the future holds for Whitehall athletics,” Beebe said. “There’s a lot of exciting things in the offing...We have the WMC realignment and the Viking Athletic Complex. There’s an opportunity for us and the coaches to put a new stamp on the department.”
The WMC hadn’t made any changes to its membership since Whitehall returned from the Seaway Conference back in 1985, so the changes will be an adjustment for the Vikings, but ones they will benefit from, Beebe said.
“From everything I’ve seen, it looks like the splitting of divisions will assist us greatly,” Beebe said. “Everyone’s minds quickly jump to football with playoff points and qualifications, but (the new schools) are coming in with great basketball and track programs too, and that competition with more like-sized schools will only help us build successful programs at the Class B level.”
Another aid to Whitehall is the VAC, which Beebe said probably hasn’t gotten the attention as an asset that it ought to. It opened in January of 2020, of course, and we all know what happened two months later, taking some attention off the new building.
“I don’t think we’ve really done the full grand opening based on when it was opened last year,” Beebe said. “We’re hoping we can use that to our fullest capacity in our K-12 athletic program. There are a lot of possibilities in that building and we’re looking forward to putting that to good use.”
Beebe hasn’t been an athletic director long, but in trying to navigate Clare through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly faced what one would hope is the toughest challenge he’ll be presented with in the position. He said the nature of the early weeks of the pandemic, which forced just about everyone to be reactive instead of proactive, made the job difficult.
“Everything’s been so reactive,” Beebe said. “Scheduling, testing, protocols, so many things were happening last year of a reactive nature and often came out of the blue. It really made the job awfully difficult across the board, for small schools, big schools, up north, down south.”
The pandemic isn’t completely over, of course, and infection numbers have risen nationwide, although they’ve remained largely steady in the area. While the hope is that the sports season won’t be hit hard, the fact is the possibility still exists that it might be.
“The hope is that people, going into the next school year, continue to give grace as much as possible,” Beebe said. “We’re not out of the woods yet in a lot of ways. If things were to go sideways and we have to go back to things we did last year, you hope that parents and community members will be understanding of those things.”
Given the WMC realignment and the possibility of COVID-19 issues, Beebe is pleased that he’ll have his predecessor to lean on as a resource this year as he acclimates to the job.
“All the coaches I talk to talk about how organized he is and how lucky they are to have had him,” Beebe said of Russell. “No matter what role I’m in, it’s good to have someone with that much experience assisting you in a transition to a job. That’s only going to be great for the kids, coaches and myself.
“We’ve talked about some specific ideas for some of the team sports and how they’ll be scheduled. And for the new league, in talking to Greg, there are some definite plans for some of the team sports and it’s just a matter of getting them firmed up. What does baseball scheduling look like? What does basketball look like? That probably needs to continue happening.”
On a personal note, Beebe and wife Jessica will be pleased to be under the same roof all the time again. Jessica teaches and coaches tennis at Coopersville, so Brian was making long trips back and forth on weekends while at Clare. He joked that the couple had to buy a second TV so that neither would have to adjust to giving up control of the remote.
“It certainly brought into focus what’s really important,” Beebe said. “You’ve earned what’s valuable to you...She likes her spot at Coopersville a lot, and Coopersville and Whitehall are at times district and regional challengers, so it’s not that far away. We’ve been able to centralize our lives better now.”
The challenges ahead are many, but the new Viking leader is excited to face them.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Beebe said. “There’s a lot of things that will be happening soon that I’ll be lucky enough to help lead. We have a ton of veteran coaches that have been really successful, and I’m hoping we can continue to be successful going into the new league.”