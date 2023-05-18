Whitehall athletic director Brian Beebe will step down at the end of June to accept the Mason County Central athletic director position. The MCC board unanimously approved Beebe's hire at its Monday meeting.
Beebe will replace Tim Genson, who served at MCC for over 30 years and is retiring. Beebe will also assume Genson's old post as assistant principal at the high school.
It's the second time in just a couple of years that Beebe replaces a retiring veteran AD at a West Michigan Conference school after having done so at Whitehall when Greg Russell retired.
MCC principal Jeff Tuka, who Beebe said he's known many years, reached out to Beebe a while ago to gauge his interest.
"Tim's been there forever, and just like Mr. Russell at Whitehall, whoever steps into that position has big shoes to fill but also great people to work with," Beebe said. "It's not a mess. You're inheriting a really well-oiled machine from a veteran AD. In this realm, that's really important."
Beebe grew up in Ravenna, coached at Montague and, after a stint in Clare as athletic director, was Whitehall AD, so his familiarity with the WMC was an attraction for both him and MCC for the job.
"I moved back to the area from Clare to be among schools and people that I've spent the majority of my adult life in and grew up in," Beebe said. "That was definitely a piece of it as well. Having relationships with other ADs in the Lakes and Rivers (divisions) will make this easier for me and the coaches. Having been around and seeing what this transition has been like will help me a lot in this role, I believe. As many questions as there will be, that will be the same."
Tuka publicly thanked Genson Monday for his years of service.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had to do this for an athletic director,” Tuka said. “Mr. Genson’s been with us for over 30 years, so (this is) new territory, but we thank Mr. Genson for all the … service years he’s put into the district, wearing multiple hats."
Tuka said there were 20 candidates who applied for the athletic director position, and the school interviewed the most highly qualified.
He noted that “you can tell by his experience” that Beebe is a good fit for the role, adding that Beebe is well-connected with other high school and middle school athletic directors in MCC’s league.
“We have somebody that we feel can make a good transition,” Tuka said. “We feel good.”
Beebe said he looks forward to bringing his ideas to his new role and marrying them with what worked for Genson for many years.
"The people at Mason County Central have been lucky to have him do it that long and be a successful basketball coach (at the same time)," Beebe said. "I'm looking forward to taking what he did and trying to build upon it."
Whitehall superintendent Jerry McDowell said the school was thankful for Beebe's time as part of the athletic programs and said the qualities Whitehall will seek in its next AD will be similar as in any of its similar searches.
"Viking pride, good leadership abilities, sportsmanship, good character builders, good leaders of young people who understand participation in athletics and activities in our schools is paramount to student success," McDowell said. "We'll organize a coaches' meeting soon for the direction we'll be going. We have a positive outlook, and we'll make a decision that meets the needs of our coaches and players."