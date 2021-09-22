STANWOOD — Less than a week after Mackenzie Goudreau became the first Wildcat to be an invitational medalist, Orianna Bylsma joined her by earning the top spot at Monday's Tullymore Invitational, leading the Wildcats to a victory.
Montague scored an impressive 341, defeating second-place Big Rapids by 48 strokes. Bylsma's 80 was the top individual score, and Goudreau was close behind, tying for second place with an 84. Claire Meacham shot a personal-best 86 to place fourth individually. Natalie Kellogg closed the Wildcat scoring, shooting a 91 and taking seventh.
The Montague White team also competed, placing sixth out of 12 competing teams with a 420. Bailey Foster, Katlyn Jager, Zoe Snider and Lauren Smith were team scorers.