BIG RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer's exciting run in the state tournament came to an end Saturday, as the Rockets fell to Byron Center 5-1 in the quarterfinal round at Ferris State University. The game was closer than the score indicated, as Byron Center added two more goals in the final minute-plus, one on an empty net.
The Rockets opened the scoring early in the game on a rifle shot by Matt Herniman from near the blue line, but the Bulldogs evened the score just a couple of moments later and dominated play, especially in the neutral zone.
"We didn't create a lot on transition, and I think that's where they beat us tonight," Rockets' coach Bill Zalba said. "They created a lot in the neutral zone. We were a little sloppy in the neutral zone. Maybe guys are tired and banged up. At this time of the year, in the playoffs, it is what it is and you have to battle through it.
"You have to play in all three zones to win. You can't just play in one or two of them. You have to play in all three. They did a better job than us today."
