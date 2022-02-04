MUSKEGON — Freshmen just aren't supposed to do what Camden Thompson did Friday night at North Muskegon.
Walking into probably the West Michigan Conference's loudest gym, with the league lead on the line, and coolly dropping 32 points and 18 rebounds? Impossible.
And yet the Vikings' star did exactly that, piloting Whitehall to a pivotal 69-61 win that dropped the WMC's three-way tie atop the leaderboard down to two, with Ravenna.
Thompson took a physical pounding from North Muskegon's quick and athletic frontcourt, but didn't let it slow him down, attacking the rim constantly and displaying tremendous hustle. On one play, he tipped an offensive rebound to himself at least twice before putting it in the hoop.
"Cam's something different," Viking teammate Kyle Stratton said. "It's obvious. There are no other words. He's crazy out there. You could tell how we played (since he returned from injury), the confidence we have because he's out there."
An emphasis on getting to the basket was clear early. Thompson and Brodie Fogus were the main attackers, combining for 11 of Whitehall's 17 first-quarter points.
"We don't want to settle," Vikes' coach Christian Subdon said. "We're not as good when we're settling and jacking up treys. When we go inside out, we're pretty good...They were going to try to force us to shoot threes and jack them up, but we're good at getting inside, finishing, then start hurting them on the outside, which is, I think, what we did."
Whitehall (8-4, 7-2 WMC) was up double digits in the second quarter, but so often that's been a dangerous place to be in this series. Indeed, the Norsemen stormed back to take the lead late in the quarter before a couple of free throws by Thompson put the Vikes back up 30-29 at halftime.
However, behind Thompson's eight third-quarter points, Whitehall built its lead back out to a comfortable range. North Muskegon kept coming, as you'd expect, and made Whitehall sweat, but couldn't get closer than four points down the stretch.
The Viking defense was instrumental in the win, holding a potent North Muskegon offense to 38 points through three quarters before the Norsemen made their late run. Subdon credited several Vikings with great play on that end, including Red Watson and Kyle Stratton, but it was Nate Bolley who spent most of his time on Norsemen star Troy McManus. McManus got 19 points, but Bolley didn't make it easy.
"(Bolley) draws McManus, and I don't know how many times I turned around to Matt Shepherd, my assistant coach, and said, 'That's a tough shot. That's a tough shot,'" Subdon said. "And he made them. Credit to him. But Nate wore him down again, I think."
It was all about attitude on that end, Stratton added.
"Subdon says sometimes that we have football players playing basketball and we've got to be tough," Stratton said. "That's the way it is. It's a mental thing playing defense. You don't get driven by. You don't let your guy score. You take it personally."
The win capped a week in which the Vikes took out the two teams most directly in their way for the WMC on the road amidst an eight-game road trip.
Fogus had eight points for Whitehall and Kal Koehler grabbed seven rebounds.
WHITEHALL (69) Watson 1 5-6 7, Houtteman 0 2-2 2, Bolley 2 1-2 5, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 1 0-0 2, Stratton 0 6-7 6, Thompson 13 5-11 32, Fogus 2 4-5 8. Totals 20 23-33 69.
NORTH MUSKEGON (61) Rypstra 3 0-1 7, Mcmanus 8 1-1 19, C. Young 2 1-2 5, Meyers 1 1-1 3, J. Young 2 4-6 9, Gallo 5 2-2 12, Bogue 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 11-15 61.
Whitehall.........17 13 17 22 — 69
N Muskegon....10 19 9 23 — 61
Three-point goals — Whitehall 3 (DeHart 2, Thompson), North Muskegon 4 (Rypstra, McManus 2, J. Young). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, North Muskegon 23.