Camden Thompson went off for a massive first quarter that propelled Whitehall to a 67-54 win at Mason County Central Friday night.
Thompson ripped off 18 points and eight rebounds in the first eight minutes alone, part of a 27-point outburst in the quarter by the Vikings. He ended the game with 21 points and 16 boards, and also blocked three shots.
Kal Koehler scored 12 points for Whitehall and Kyle Stratton added 10.
WHITEHALL (67) Watson 1 0-0 2, Houtteman 2 0-0 5, Bolley 2 1-2 5, McDowell 3 0-2 6, DeHart 1 1-2 4, Koehler 6 0-0 12, Stratton 2 6-7 10, Thompson 9 3-4 21, Ready 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 11-17 67.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (54) Chye 6 4-5 16, Smith 1 1-3 3, Draper 2 0-0 4, Perrone 3 2-5 8, Shimel 1 0-0 3, Cole 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 2 2-2 6, Trivisonno 2 4-6 8, Myler 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-21 54.
Whitehall......27 14 15 19 — 67
Mason Co....17 5 14 18 — 54
Three-point goals — Whitehall 2 (Houtteman, DeHart), Mason Co. Central 1 (Shimel). Total fouls — Whitehall 17, Mason Co. Central 13. JV score — Whitehall 54, Mason Co. Central 48.