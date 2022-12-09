Another huge game from Camden Thompson propelled Whitehall to a comeback win over Fruitport Friday night, 57-53.
Thompson scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, as well as recording seven steals and four blocked shots, in another virtuoso performance.
The Vikings (2-0) struggled early in the game and trailed by two going into the fourth quarter, but were able to break through by getting to the free throw line, where they made 19-of-27 attempts compared to 6-of-16 for Fruitport.
Kal Koehler added eight points and six boards for the Vikings.