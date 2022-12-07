WHITEHALL — Last season, sophomore star Camden Thompson missed the Whitehall/Spring Lake opener with an injury, and his Vikings lost. This year, Thompson made sure that wouldn't happen.

After Kyle Stratton threw him the ball, Thompson scooped it up from the floor and wormed his way to the rim for the game-winning layup with less than 20 seconds to play, helping Whitehall escape with a 64-61 win.

The play was originally designed to go to Kal Koehler for an open shot, coach Christian Subdon said, but when Thompson unexpectedly got a 1-on-1 matchup, the coach exhorted Stratton to call an audible.

"If they rely on me, I'm gonna take the shot," Thompson said with a grin. "I wanted to come in here and take the win. We didn't get to do that last year. So I felt pretty good coming in and taking that first victory."

After the Vikings got a defensive stop, Thompson was fouled and drained a pair of free throws. Nate Bolley then got a steal to clinch the win.

As you'd expect from two top programs, the game was a close fight the whole way, with neither team ever really able to gain control. The Vikings couldn't get the inside game going on offense early in the game, but made up for it with four first-half three-pointers, three of them by Ca'Mar Ready, who displayed an impressive shooting touch despite bouncing back from being sick. Whitehall went on to hit eight treys in the game by five different players, and at one point in the third quarter, Trannon Aylor and Jack Houtteman each buried a triple on consecutive possessions, giving Whitehall a 46-44 edge.

"I think we have a deeper team this year than we did in years past," Subdon said. "People are going to focus on Cam, and we know that. So the other guys have got to step up, and man, did they today. (They hit) big three after big three."

Thompson's own three-pointer, coming right after he'd hit the deck after taking a shot in the chops, briefly appeared to put Whitehall in command at 58-51 with four minutes to go, but Spring Lake wasn't going down that easy and battled back to take a 61-60 lead on two free throws by Zachary Schlepp.

Thompson missed a jumper on the next possession, but luckily for Whitehall the Lakers whiffed a pair of free throws and gave Thompson another shot at the game-winner. This time he wasn't missing.

The sophomore leader had 19 points and six rebounds to lead Whitehall, and he also had three steals and three blocked shots. Fellow sophomore Koehler put in 15 points and six boards, doing damage in the paint and on the perimeter. Ready had 12 points.

Subdon said before the season that his Vikings would run and run a lot with the athletes they have. They certainly did, especially early in the game, but the coach credited Spring Lake with limiting those opportunities as things progressed.

"Spring Lake did a heck of a job taking us out of transition," Subdon said. "They were still hitting the offensive glass, but they were really hyper-focused on not letting us get easy buckets, and they did a good job of that. We got some, and that's what we need to continue to do, because I think we got a couple down the stretch that were big ones."

Thompson said his team has been looking forward to getting back on the court ever since last season ended and particularly after its summer activities.

"We were playing a lot during the summer and I already knew it was going to be a good look," Thompson said. "So coming in here and taking that win, it's really good. I feel good about our team."

The JV game delivered its own theatrics, going into triple overtime before the Lakers eked out a 72-67 win.

SPRING LAKE (61) Ball 1 0-0 3, Morrison 4 3-5 11, Core 2 1-2 6, Schlepp 4 4-4 13, Dephouse 4 1-3 9, Stahl 7 1-2 15, Grimmer 0 0-1 0, Burt 1 0-0 2, Duggins 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-17 61.

WHITEHALL (64) Ready 3 3-6 12, McDowell 1 0-0 2, Houtteman 2 0-0 5, Bolley 2 1-2 5, Koehler 5 3-5 15, Stratton 1 1-2 3, Aylor 1 0-0 3, Thompson 7 4-7 19. Totals 22 12-22 64.

Spring Lake....11 15 21 14 — 61

Whitehall........16 11 21 16 — 64

Three-point goals — Spring Lake 3 (Ball, Core, Schlepp), Whitehall 8 (Ready 3, Houtteman, Koehler 2, Aylor, Thompson). Total fouls — Spring Lake 15, Whitehall 18. JV score — Spring Lake 72, Whitehall 67 (3 OT).