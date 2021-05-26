WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Vikings have struggled to find their footing at times this baseball season, but one guy that's had no trouble on his feet has been Cayden Ritchie. Ritchie broke the program's single season stolen-base record Tuesday by swiping his 62nd bag in the Vikings' doubleheader sweep of Manistee.
The record of 55 was previously held by former major league All-Star Nate McLouth. Ritchie stole eight bases in the two games to break the record.
"It has been a lot of fun to watch Cayden track down that record and set a new standard," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said. "He's done it with such a great combination of focus and speed. He's at 62 with at least three more games in hand. I believe it's going to be a mark that will be difficult for anyone to ever break."
The new record highlighted a great day for the Vikings, who completed a tiring stretch of 11 games in eight days with the doubleheader sweep. Whitehall pitching, despite the innings load coming in, only allowed six hits in the two games.
"It was an exhausting stretch for our pitchers," Zweigle said. "But I give our kids credit for battling through sore arms and shoulders. I really like the improvements we've made. Our defense has been a ton better and we have been getting outstanding contributions from our entire pitching staff."
Ryne Christensen fired a two-hit shutout in game one, striking out nine without a walk. Ritchie had two hits and two RBI, stealing three bases, and Schmehil drove in three runs on two hits. Connor Young collected three hits, and Aiden Raymond and Jaden Brinkert each got two hits.
In game two, Whitehall shook off a three-run first by the Chippewas and dominated the rest of the game, scoring six runs in the first two frames. Ritchie got three more hits and stole five bases. Raymond got two hits and drove in three runs, and Christensen got two hits and drove in two. Jack McDowell plated a pair of runs and Kyle Stratton got two hits. Raymond pitched the game, fanning 10 and allowing two earned runs on four hits.