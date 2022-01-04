MUSKEGON — Muskegon County called Cody Kater home last week, as he accepted the head coaching job at Reeths-Puffer. Athletic director Cliff Sandee announced the hire last Friday.
Kater replaced Matt Bird, who stepped down after three seasons at R-P. The school put together a meet-and-greet with players and families in the program Monday at the high school.
The new Rockets' coach addressed the community, calling the program "a sleeping giant", and also held a private meeting with players afterward.
Kater spent the 2021 season at Tift County High School in Georgia, assisting former Lowell coach Noel Dean. The Blue Devils, who had won five games the previous two seasons, went 6-5 this year.
"My goal the entire time in being an assistant coach in football was to be able to develop that resume that allowed me to be prepared for this job, not just get this job," Kater said. "I wanted to be prepared. (Former Montague coach) Pat Collins helped me prepare and Noel Dean helped me prepare for the opportunity to kind of take off in my own right in terms of head-coaching experience."
The R-P challenge is obvious: Muskegon and Mona Shores, both state powerhouses, play in its O-K Green Conference. As Kater pointed out, the Rockets were the only high school team in all of Muskegon County to play a season and not make a playoff appearance this year. He's been hired to change that.
"My vision is to close the gap in the county," Kater said. "Being the only school that didn't make the playoffs this past year is something where I'm able to identify, maybe, some problems that we'll have to troubleshoot going forward. I think the biggest thing is that this is a place where the community is hungry, the administration is hungry and the players are hungry as well.
"That's the biggest thing. Do you want to be in a 'manage' situation or do you want to be in a 'build' situation as a head coach? This is a great opportunity for me to kind of remodel a little bit with everything that's going on in this community."
In his public comments, Kater also used the word 'hungry' to describe R-P football, but contrasted it with 'starving', implying his Rockets' program will display the characteristics of the latter. He also emphasized relationship-building as a key part of his vision for the program.
"These kids won't find a more loyal person," Kater said. "I want to capture their hearts, not their talents. I want these kids to have a full and complete life...Rings and trophies are cool, but relationships are what this is about."
Kater said he learned a lot from his former bosses, ex-Montague coach Pat Collins and Dean. He particularly praised Collins for giving him the opportunity, when Collins was athletic director, to coach the Montague girls basketball team, an experience he said went a long way in developing his leadership style.
Kater's addresses certainly seemed to win him at least one fan, in Rockets' star Tayte Vanderleest.
"I like the dude," Vanderleest said. "I think he's going to do great things for us. I'm super excited for this year. I've been looking forward to playing with the class under us for a long time. He's making big promises and I'm ready. I like how he's talking about the fighting starting right now, and it's what we need."