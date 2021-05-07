Just weeks after picking a new opportunity at Muskegon over following the expected script in his hometown of Montague, Cody Kater is on the move again, this time down south.
As reported by the Muskegon Chronicle Thursday, Kater changed his plan to become Muskegon offensive coordinator this fall and accepted a different job as a quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant at Tift County Schools in southern Georgia. Tift County competes at the highest enrollment class in the state — 7A — and represents something of a call to the big leagues; Georgia is considered an elite state for high school football, and MaxPreps rated Tift County’s conference as the sixth-most challenging in the entire country in 2019.
According to the Chronicle report, Kater will not only be QB coach for the Tift County varsity, but will also be responsible for installing the varsity’s offensive system at lower levels of the program. He also said he’ll be teaching, though the Chronicle report said the specifics aren’t finalized there.
The sudden change came as a result of former Montague coach Pat Collins’ friendship with former Lowell coach Noel Dean, who became Tift County head coach in January. That led to Kater traveling to Georgia earlier this month to see if he’d be a fit for this new opportunity. The two coaches found their ideas meshed well.
“There’s definitely a Michigan coaching fraternity,” Kater said. “A lot of coaches talk to one another. Noel’s roots are in Michigan and he has a lot of connections. He knows he needs a certain person to fit a certain job down there. He was exploring different options and my name got brought up. We met over the phone and I ended up going down there. As a coach, you’re kind of always looking for new opportunities to grow.”
While Kater has no specific end goal in mind for his coaching career, he wants to keep growing, which was his stated rationale for going to Muskegon prior to this new job. For his part, Dean told the Chronicle that he believes Kater has a bright future and looks at the Tift County position as “renting him” on his way up the ladder.
“My real focus is that I don’t have any regrets in the results,” Kater said. “That’s where I’m at. Wherever it is, I don’t want any regrets. I want to make sure to pursue and focus on growth. That’s creating a healthy environment for myself.”
This latest move obviously necessitated Kater’s stepping down as Montague girls basketball coach, though that had happened prior to the decision to move to Georgia. After initially expressing a desire to continue as girls coach, Kater determined after laying things out that he wouldn’t be able to devote the time to the job that he felt it deserved.
“There were a couple things that didn’t transpire that I thought were going to,” Kater said. “I thought I’d hang on and see if they could happen and they didn’t happen. It was one of those things where I knew development-wise and foundation-wise, me not being in the school and the weight room anymore, I wasn’t going to be able to run the program how I wanted to. It was just best for me to step away from there and let someone else grow the program. They need someone who can devote that time and give them everything.”
The job is an enviable one for the next coach; the Wildcats have built a terrific foundation of self-motivation and hard work over the past five years, culminating in this past year’s 17-1 record. Kater said the team has summer tournaments lined up and should continue to see results under a new coach, who he hopes is hired quickly to capitalize on the program’s momentum.
“These girls are hungry,” Kater said. “They want to win and they know what it looks like. They know what it looks like to take the next step too. With back-to-back conference championships, they know they can still get better. That’s the crazy part about that job. There are girls that have played a lot of basketball, and there are a couple that are young and hungry and want to do the things they just watched. If those girls take it seriously, like I told them when I resigned, they don’t need a head coach to come in and motivate and talk about attitude and effort. Those things have been laid down as a foundation.”