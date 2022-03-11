While Montague didn’t put a boys wrestler on top of the podium last weekend as hoped, the Wildcats had two all-state wrestlers, both of whom made some history in the process.
Senior Cale Coppess took fourth place at 135, becoming the Wildcats’ first three-time all-state wrestler since Doug Stark in the early 1990s. Along the way, Coppess also broke Matthew Lipka’s school record for victories and will graduate with 171 wins.
Coppess lost in the quarterfinals to the top seed and eventual state champion Aidan Bernard of Montrose, a wrestler Coppess beat twice in last year’s state finals, where he finished third. All four of his victories in the tournament came by close decisions, so his matches were often stressful — not that you’d have been able to tell by watching him.
“The coolest thing about Cale was watching him have fun on the mat,” Maddox said. “Usually he is all business on the mat, but watching him smile, laugh and flex a little, that was the coolest thing. He doesn’t usually do that...You could see it in his face and in every match that he was thankful for the opportunity to wrestle, especially in Ford Field in front of the fans, which he didn’t have last year due to COVID.
“You could see it in Cale’s face. He opened up this weekend. Watching him enjoy the sport meant as much as his placing.”
The other Wildcat boys’ placer, Tristan Winkleblack, also hit some milestones on his way to fifth place. In addition to joining his sister Savannah as one of the very first brother/sister duos to both medal at state, Winkleblack earned his 100th career victory in the quarterfinals by pinning Wilson Longenecker of Freeland. The eventual state champion, Ryker Johnecheck of Williamston, beat him in the semifinals, and Winkleblack dropped a close decision in his next match, but he was able to bounce back for a fifth-place win.
“Tristan hasn’t quite realized his potential yet,” Maddox said. “If he puts in the work...he put the state champ on his back (before losing in the semis). For him to get his 100th win, he was pumped and excited. Once he fully believes in his ability, you’re looking at something special.”
Montague’s third qualifier, sophomore Chris Aebig, lost two matches — he drew the top seed and eventual state champion, Dundee’s Braeden Davis, in the first round — but Maddox is confident Aebig will continue to succeed going forward because he works at it.
“I sent a little note to all the kids that I was really proud of their effort and attitude, and he replied he was already working out and getting in an individual practice,” Maddox said. “He was already back to work at it. We’re expecting his leadership to lead us the next couple years: Him, Tristan and Michael (Moore).”
The Wildcat coach is excited for the future of the program with those three leading the way.
“There’s no doubt in my mind of where we’re headed and what we’re doing,” Maddox said. “We did a lot of tremendous things...They realize where we can be and what we can do. The takeaway is, we can do it. We can wrestle with the best and beat the best.”