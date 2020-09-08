All three local cross-country squads have competed early in the season, and each has hopes of big improvements and great times as the season progresses.
Whitehall
Whitehall's cross-country teams enter the season with aspirations of competing at the state meet. Addison Bluhm should lead the boys' team, and Ryann Jibson, an all-state runner last season, will pace the girls, who look to make a repeat trip to the finals as a team. Jibson didn't run in the season-opening race at Calvary Christian, but her times will be key for the girls' squad. The Vikings did lose state qualifier Isabelle Uganski to graduation; she is running at Siena Heights this year.
A good sign for Whitehall's boys is that Bluhm, a senior, didn't have the top time for the Viking boys in the opener. That belonged to junior Riley Buys, who had a good season in his own right a year ago and picked up from there in the first race. Also for the Whitehall boys, seniors Jacob Bush and Parker Holt are expected to again be factors, along with sophomores Avery Jura and Carter McIlroy, who both had promising debut seasons in 2019. Freshman Matthias Hams has shown early promise and could push for a scoring spot later in the season. David Conrad, Tyler Dickenson and Andre Richmond could surprise.
On the girls' side, Jibson is the established leader, but Ariana Treat, a state qualifier last year as a freshman, should take a big step forward as well. Whitehall has a good mix of senior leadership — Bailey Pierson, Alydia Jura, and several others dot the roster — and promising younger runners. Junior Hayli Fagan was the Vikings' second finisher in the season opener. Sophomore Allison Tate had a solid opening run, and junior Neva Hundt should also be a consistent scorer.
"My goals as a coach are to grow off of last year's successes and keep getting better," Whitehall coach Courtney Shear said. "I’m looking for kids to work hard, be kind and stay healthy. I hope that ultimately this leads to both teams qualifying for states."
Montague
Montague's squad looks to build back up after the boys qualified for state as a team last season. Four of the top runners who made that happen, however, graduated, so that leaves the 'Cats with a largely new group. Kaden Hainer, Cale Coppess, Owen Fairchild and Conner Raeth each ran at the finals last year — the first three of those names each scored in the race — and they'll be looked to to lead the team this year. Hainer is the only senior of the four, so Montague has a nice base to build from.
Logan Fairchild is another senior, and he scored in the team's opening meet, so his performance will be a key marker in how far Montague can go this year. Freshman Clay Johnson and junior Aiden Perreault each joined the team this year and look to be contributors. Coach Terry Fick said he believes his team can compete with Whitehall for the #2 spot in the West Michigan Conference behind presumed champion Hart.
The Wildcat girls will also look to rebuild after losing much of their roster to graduation. The 'Cats do bring back their top finisher from last year's regional meet, senior Dreea Atchison. Junior Isabelle Auch was Montague's third finisher in that meet but led the way in the season opener at Benzie Central, with a time only 10 seconds slower than last October. Seniors Erica Peets and Ashlyn Henderson should be key contributors, and Sheldin Beishuizen appears to have taken a big step forward, as she was the team's fourth finisher at Benzie. As with the boys, Fick thinks second place in the league is attainable for his team. He credited both squads with impressive work in the summer.
Reeths-Puffer
Despite losing its top runner from last season, the Reeths-Puffer girls cross team retains hope of competing alongside Mona Shores in the O-K Green Conference.
Junior Rebekah Sweany opted out of the 2020 season, but coach Stefanie Sweany, Rebekah's mom, said Rebekah hopes to return next fall.
In the meantime, a strong group of Rockets is slated to lead the way. Two sophomores, Kennedy Hynde and Eva Shinabery, were the top two R-P finishers in the opening meet at Calvary Christian, creating optimism for the long term. Senior Ari Antor didn't run in the opener but is the team's top returning runner from last season's regional meet. R-P should get a boost from junior Kylie Raynor, who's improved significantly and will be a big factor. Junior Audrey Darling is another name to watch.
"I hope to build a strong pack with our top five runners and to be competitive as a team in our conference," Sweany said, adding that the team is taking things "one day at a time" amid COVID-19 and is grateful for the chance to compete.
The Rocket boys look to rebuild after finishing third in the conference last season. Senior Brett Schlaff was the top R-P finisher at the season-opening meet, and state qualifier Klay Grant also returns.
R-P did add some runners this year, led by senior Alex Chipman, one of the Rockets' top wrestlers, but new to cross-country. He had a solid debut run at Calvary Christian, nearly breaking 20 minutes.
Also new are freshman Tate Bradley, who scored at the opening meet, and junior Blaze Van Noord. Freshmen Gavin Wierenga and Jaxon Allen are two other newcomers to the roster.