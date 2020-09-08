Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.