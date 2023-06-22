WHITEHALL — The West Michigan Plumbing Cubs held off a late rally from the Montague Foods Rubber Ducks Wednesday night to earn a 10-7 victory in the Little League Majors (12U) championship game at Stevens Field.
The Cubs led 9-1 early in the game, but a five-run rally by the Ducks made things interesting down the stretch. Things weren't decided until Ducks baserunner Calvin Grieve was thrown out at home plate trying to steal a run after a teammate reached base.
The Cubs' big highlight was a two-run home run by Tristan Reed, who crushed a long fly ball to left field to put his team ahead 8-1. Quinn Westerlund followed with an RBI single later in the inning. In the first inning, Jack Koegel ripped a bases-loaded double that ended up scoring three runs after a Ducks error. Garde Osborne and Jackson Mack also had run-scoring singles in the first inning.
The Rubber Ducks made much of their own luck on the bases. Emmet Hecht had a run-scoring single and later came around to score. Later, Beaux Poskey laced an RBI double. Daxton Roesler also drove in a run for the Rubber Ducks.
Other members of the championship Cubs team included Brooks Westerlund, Jack Tumele, Jared Hockenga, Landon Coon and Trent Sherrell.