MONTAGUE — Montague senior golfer Danny Flanagan was cool as a cucumber Wednesday even as his high school career was on the line, and because of it he's headed to next week's Division 3 state finals.
Flanagan was one of two golfers to emerge from a three-man playoff with a state bid after he, Comstock Park's Josh Berridge and North Muskegon's Jason Bogue all shot identical 83s at the regional tournament hosted by Old Channel Trail Golf Course.
Flanagan advanced first out of the playoff, which took place over two holes, #1 and #2 on the Woods nine at OCT. He coolly launched a perfect drive on the first playoff hole and parlayed it into a par, advancing to the finals. Berridge then advanced on the second playoff hole.
"I was very proud of Danny and how he handled himself in the playoff," Wildcats' coach Brad Tate said. "Playoffs are naturally nerve-racking and when you throw in 100 spectators, things get more difficult.
"Danny stayed as calm as he possibly could and stuck to his routine when it was crucial. I really believe that Danny's mental toughness was the reason he won the playoff. This young man has worked his tail off all season to get to this point."
The Wildcats didn't turn in their best rounds as a team Wednesday, tying for sixth place in the regional with North Muskegon. Both teams shot a 363, 23 strokes behind Covenant Christian for the last team qualifying spot.
Flanagan's 83 of course led Montague, followed by Kaden Miller with a 91 and Conner Raeth with a 93. Kevin Jager shot a 96 to round out Wildcat scoring, and Robert Knapp shot a 113.
"Our golf team did not play their best yesterday but that does not take away from the great season we shared together," Tate said. "This group of kids was largely Senior laden. These kids have grown up together and spent a lot of time together. These student-athletes made my first year as the Montague boys golf coach an extremely memorable one."
Tate's year got even more memorable after the round, when he was named regional coach of the year.
"We are looking forward to the future of our program with a strong group of young student-athletes coming up in the next two years," Tate said. "We hope to use this year as a jumping board for bigger things to come."