WHITEHALL — Whitehall pole vault record holder David Conrad had options, including Division I schools, when considering his collegiate track career path. However, he stayed semi-local, deciding to sign on with the powerhouse Grand Valley State program in Division II. Whitehall held a signing ceremony for Conrad, as well as three football players, Wednesday morning.
Conrad, who holds a grade point average well above 4.0, was impressed with GVSU's athletic reputation throughout its sports programs and built a strong relationship with the Lakers' coaching staff and future teammates through several visits to meets.
"I know (pole vault coach Lou Andreadis) personally," Conrad said. "I know a lot of kids on the team. I know it's a really good team and I know that they know what they're doing, That's why I chose Grand Valley. I know it'll be the best place for me athletically."
Conrad considered Michigan State, Navy and "a few other" D-I programs, but GVSU seemed to always be the choice.
Whitehall coach Kirk Mikkelson said in a brief speech that Conrad began pole vaulting only in junior high and quickly showed great potential. Even after his freshman track season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Conrad stayed committed to the sport and quickly rose up the ranks. He broke the program record in pole vault with a 15-6 mark at a 2022 indoor meet at GVSU, and extended that record to 15-7 at last year's West Michigan All-Star meet, breaking the meet record in the process.
Conrad said he wants to major in education and become a high school teacher and coach, but before that he has high goals as a Laker. He wants to become a Division II All-American and even gun for a national title. Even before that, of course, he'll be part of a loaded 2023 Whitehall track team that has designs on competing for the coaches' association team state title and maybe the MHSAA championship too.
"I just want to thank everyone who helped me on my journey," Conrad said.