ADA — A 23-point first-quarter blitz showed off the kind of talent the defending champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars brought to Wednesday’s regional semifinals. It was talent Whitehall, no matter how hard it played, couldn’t match in a 95-63 season-ending defeat.
The Vikings (18-6) entered the game believing it could play with the #2-ranked Cougars, and when Nate Bolley scored four straight early points to tie the game at four, it seemed for a moment that they would do just that. Then GRCC turned on the jets in its full-court press, sparking a 23-0 run that buried the Vikings.
“If you told me that Grand Rapids Catholic Central goes on and wins the state championship, I’d say that doesn’t surprise me at all,” Vikings’ coach Christian Subdon said. “We just ran into the better team...It’s hard to prep for their athleticism and their length, because they’re long, and they do what they do well.”
The Cougars boast Mr. Basketball finalist and William & Mary commit Jack Karasinski, but Whitehall post players Camden Thompson and Brodie Fogus were equal to the task against him, holding him to 10 points. Thompson had 22, with 15 rebounds, and Fogus grabbed nine boards.
However, no one could slow down Kaden Brown, who has some Division I offers of his own and lived up to that hype by drilling five first-half treys and scoring 23 points by halftime. He totaled a game-high 28.
“A couple of them were uncontested, but a couple of them are pull-up treys right in our face,” Subdon said. “He’s a great player. He’s got offers for a reason.”
To their credit, the Vikings didn’t roll over after falling behind 27-4, nor did they change their philosophy. They kept running, kept going at the basket and showed pride befitting a regional finalist, keeping the deficit from ballooning any further and managing to score the third-most points by a Cougars’ opponent this season.
Whitehall crept as close as 14 points in the second quarter after a three-pointer by Isaac DeHart and a couple of free throws by Thompson, but GRCC just had too much firepower to allow any further damage.
“We didn’t want to just hand them the win,” senior Red Watson said. “We wanted to make them work for it and respect us at least...They didn’t miss a shot. It seemed like they never missed. Props to them.”
With the loss came the end of the careers of Watson, Fogus, DeHart and Jackson Stoudt. It’s a group that has reset the expectation of the Vikings’ program this year. What once was a pipe dream — Whitehall’s district title was its first in 15 years and its regional win was the first in 20 — is now a benchmark.
“The expectation is to be here,” Subdon said. “It’s not just to win a conference. We want to do those things as boxes we check on the way here, but now the kids know, this is an expectation now. We’ll be better from this game. It’s hard to look at it and think that, but our kids just fought.”
Perhaps underscoring that level of expectation, Subdon added that this historic run by the Vikings didn’t surprise him. It probably didn’t surprise his players, either.
“I know these kids and I know what they can do,” Subdon said. “They believed it from the start. I kept pointing at the banners, like, we’re sick of this (not adding to them). We’re sick of this. We’re sick of this. And they were sick of it. They’re sick of hearing me talk about it. I knew they could do it, and they started to buy in and we started to get rolling and figure out our roles.
“And gosh darn it, I can’t say much about it because I don’t want to cry and they don’t think that’s cute. They’ll just make fun of me. But I love them. I’m going to miss the seniors, but I’m going to remember them for what they helped me build here. They built a foundation of something.”
G.R. CATHOLIC CENTRAL (95) Brown 11 1-1 28, Ressler 2 0-0 4, D. Brooks 8 2-4 18, VanTimmeren 2 0-1 4, Meerman 2 0-0 6, J. Brooks 3 0-0 9, App 2 3-4 7, Karasinski 5 0-0 10, Williams 1 0-1 2, Krajewski 3 1-5 7. Totals 39 7-16 95.
WHITEHALL (63) Watson 4 2-4 11, Houtteman 1 0-0 2, Bolley 2 0-0 4, McDowell 1 0-0 3, DeHart 1 2-2 5, Koehler 1 0-0 3, Stratton 2 2-2 8, Thompson 6 10-12 22, Fogus 2 0-1 5. Totals 20 16-21 63.
G.R. Catholic....27 30 19 19 — 95
Whitehall..........10 21 14 18 — 63
Three-point goals — G.R. Catholic Central 10 (Brown 5, Meerman 2, J. Brooks 3), Whitehall 7 (Watson, McDowell, DeHart, Koehler, Stratton 2, Fogus). Total fouls — G.R. Catholic Central 17, Whitehall 17. Fouled out — Watson.