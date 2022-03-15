ADA — Whitehall senior Brodie Fogus hasn't done a ton of shooting this season, but Sparta learned the hard way Monday night that he is very capable of it.
Fogus kept the sputtering Viking offense afloat in the second quarter, scoring each of the team's first seven points in the frame, and kept it rolling in the third, ending with a team-best 20 points in the Vikings' 61-52 comeback win over Sparta. It was the team's first regional win in 20 years, since the Vikings defeated Lakeview in the 2002 tournament.
"I realized they were sagging off me, and I was like, well, I haven't shot that much this year, but I can definitely shoot," Fogus said. "They had to respect that."
By the time the Spartans did, it was too late. Fogus, who hit two three-pointers in the win, didn't score for the last seven minutes, but by then freshman Camden Thompson had his own shooting stroke in order. Thompson scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 14 rebounds as well. Most impressively, the freshman outfought the Spartans' upperclassmen big down for some key offensive boards down the stretch, one of them a three-point play that essentially clinched the game with a minute to go.
"He's just a stud," Vikings' coach Christian Subdon said of Thompson. "He's not scared of anybody. He'll go down in the trenches and go for it. That's what he did. He stood at the free throw line, and that's not easy to do in a big game like this, when it's starting to get loud. He stood there and made shots."
All the Vikings, in fact, were clutch at the free throw line. After a lot of early-season chatter about how poorly the team was doing at the stripe, Whitehall (18-5) was terrific there Monday at the biggest time, making 17-of-19 attempts.
Things got a bit chippy later in the game with some hard collisions between post players, and each team picked up a technical foul as a result. Fogus, though, said the confrontations only steeled his and his teammates' resolve.
"I think it kind of locked us all in," Fogus said. "We stopped talking and we really locked in. It was an intense game.
Sparta had the better of things in the first half, especially in the paint. The Spartans got to the basket effectively and contested every Whitehall shot well, building a double-digit lead early in the third quarter. Of course, at that point the Vikings, a seasoned comeback team by now, had Sparta right where they wanted them.
"I wrote on the board at halftime, 18 with a W, 16 with a W, 16 with a forced overtime," Subdon said, invoking the rallies from earlier this season. "The kids just battle. I don't care what we're down, we're not out."
It started on defense, where the Vikings "turned our pressure up," Subdon said. Whitehall's full-court press, captained by Red Watson and Nate Bolley, threw Sparta's efficient offense off kilter and forced some key turnovers and rushed shots. Despite the fast pace of the game, the Viking offense did pretty well holding onto the ball, with 11 turnovers.
"They were causing havoc," Subdon said of his guards. "(Jax) Wilson's a heck of a player. He killed us in the first half. We got into him a little more. They did a pretty good job of going (with the) dribble handoff on us. Credit them and credit our guys for not giving up."
With the win, Whitehall advanced to face #2-ranked Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which beat Grand Rapids Christian in the other semifinal. A win there is a tall order to say the least for Whitehall, which hasn't played a team yet this season that got votes in the final Division 2 poll. But it's not in this team's DNA to be satisfied.
"It doesn't matter who we play at this point," Subdon said. "We're going to go out there and play as hard as we possibly can. We're going to lay it on the line. That's what we're going to do...Whatever happens, happens. I know for a fact that we're going to come ready and we're going to battle."
WHITEHALL (61) Watson 4 4-4 13, Bolley 2 0-0 4, DeHart 1 0-0 3, Stratton 0 4-4 4, Thompson 6 5-7 17, Fogus 7 4-4 20. Totals 20 17-19 62.
SPARTA (52) Volkers 1 0-0 3, Alt 3 0-0 6, Wilson 7 7-9 21, S. Whitmore 5 0-0 11, Harrison 1 0-0 3, Busen 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 7-9 52.
Whitehall....11 12 19 19 — 61
Sparta........14 18 10 10 — 52
Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (Watson, DeHart, Fogus 2), Sparta 3 (Volkers, S. Whitmore, Harrison). Total fouls — Whitehall 11, Sparta 14. Technical fouls — Thompson, S. Whitmore.