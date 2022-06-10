MONTAGUE — After two years away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Lions Football Education summer camp returned to Montague this week to spread the gospel of football to kids age six through 14 through a four-day skills camp.
It marked the fifth time the Lions have been in Montague since the first camp in 2016, and camp manager Pat Sharrow, a former Michigan lineman, joked that it was nice to “knock off a little rust” as he and several other Lions staffers taught the game’s fundamentals.
“This is our first four-day camp of the summer, and it’s exciting to be back out here,” Sharrow said. “We’re trying to create the next generation of Lions fans and football fans and fans of the game. That’s exciting for us.”
Every Lions youth camp includes the chance for campers to meet a current Lion, and the kids were treated to probably the biggest member of the team, 6-9 offensive lineman Dan Skipper, on the final day of camp Thursday. Skipper, entering his sixth season as a pro, has been on the Lions’ practice squad since last November and was a practice squad player on the New England Patriots’ championship team of 2018.
“It’s great to hear because everybody’s story is different on how they get to the NFL,” Sharrow said. “You get to hear what youth football was like for him, coming up through high school and going to college, just the journey it takes and how competitive it is. There are just 53 (spots) across 32 teams. It’s pretty competitive. To hear that story is something I always enjoy hearing.”
Most of the kids on site were Lions fans, although Sharrow chuckled that he’d seen a couple pairs of Packers socks and was working on converting the offending wearers to the light side before camp was over.
“There’s a lot of buzz happening in Allen Park right now,” Sharrow said. “There’s a lot of things on the horizon that a lot of people are excited about. We like to pass that on.”