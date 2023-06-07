MONTAGUE — For the seventh straight summer, the Detroit Lions youth camp circuit made a stop in Montague this week, aiming to get area youth excited about the game and the team.
Monday's opening day of the camp proved to be the headliner, as Lions personnel were joined by retired former Lions linebacker Jimmy Williams and, briefly, by team mascot Roary. The camp usually sees a current Lions' player join the team; Montague youth coach Chris Aebig said this was the first time he recalled a retired player coming to the camp instead.
Williams is 62 now but still looks as though he could deliver a few well-timed hits on the gridiron. He played for the Lions for nine years (1982-90) after being picked in the first round following an impressive All-American career at Nebraska, where he originally walked on before earning a scholarship. He played three more years in the NFL after leaving Detroit - one season for the Minnesota Vikings and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - but retains fond memories of his first employer.
"I met a great group of friends, enjoyed the competition, and made it home for quite some time," Williams said. "I still do. It was a great experience."
Williams added that he still follows the Lions closely and is excited about the direction they are heading under current head coach Dan Campbell.
After leaving the game as a player, Williams coached for many years, beginning in 1994 as a defensive coordinator at Pontiac Northern High School. He coached at various levels, including the pros, college and high school. After one season as head coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer in 2021, Williams left coaching, but enjoyed the opportunity to work with the young players Monday.
"I think the best part for me is that they're extremely impressionable," Williams said. "They're at a stage where they're absorbing what you have to teach them like a sponge. (They have) great attitudes. You can't go wrong with them. They have great enthusiasm for what they're doing.
"You see the future generation of young people who love the sport, who have great energy for it, here and learning, and you want to be a part of that and it's exciting to see them."