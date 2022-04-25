Whitehall came just one point short of the top spot at a competitive Fruitport Invitational Saturday, scoring 13 points to tie with Ludington for second place. Cadillac edged both schools with 14 points.
The Vikings played exceptionally well in the doubles flights, losing only one match among all four pairs. The second, third and fourth doubles pairs each went 3-0 for the day. Perfect duos were Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris, Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz and Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell. Bernhardt/McDowell and Herbert/Ferris each won all three of their matches in straight sets.
Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd went 2-1 at the first doubles flight for the Vikings. Mackenzie Hall and Ellie Britton rounded out Whitehall scoring, each picking up one win.