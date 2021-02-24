MUSKEGON — Drew Collins capped off his best career game Wednesday night against Oakridge by scoring the final five points of a 50-48 Wildcats' comeback victory.
Trailing by three with 17 seconds to play, Collins knocked down an off-balance three-pointer to tie the score. After the Eagles called timeout, Collins struck again, stealing the ball and driving to the bucket for the winning points.
Collins rang up a career-high 27 points in the game on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds as well. Isaiah Atchison added eight points,11 boards and five blocked shots for the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1 West Michigan Conference).
"I am really proud of how our team battled to the end of this and never gave up," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Another hard-fought West Michigan Conference battle."