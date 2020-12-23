Montague's terrific football season isn't over yet, but the Wildcats are reeling in hardware left and right.
Senior quarterback Drew Collins and his dad, coach Pat Collins, each received the highest honors possible in the state this week as they were named AP state player of the year and coach of the year, respectively, in Divisions 5-6.
Drew Collins, who was also a first team all-state QB last year, took the honor again this year and topped himself with the player of the year trophy. Collins has played just as well this season as he did in 2019, putting up over 2,000 yards of total offense in the Wildcats' nine games to date and amassing 32 touchdowns (17 passing, 15 rushing) with just four turnovers.
Collins is also completing 69 percent of his passes, up two percent from a year ago, and has gained over six yards per carry.
Coach Collins led the Wildcats to their sixth West Michigan Conference title in his tenure this year, and their fourth straight district title, and has Montague, ranked #1 in the state, poised to make its second trip to the state finals in three years and his fourth overall.
Also all-state for the Wildcats were a pair of linemen, Walker Martin and Hayden McDonald, and kicker Andrew Kooi.
Martin and McDonald each dominated on both sides of the line for the Wildcats this season. Martin, a Grand Valley State commit, has recorded 43 tackles this year, including 20 solo stops and seven tackles for a loss, while paving the way for the Wildcats' dynamic rushing attack on the offensive line. McDonald, meanwhile, has compiled 55 tackles, 25 of them solo and seven for a loss, with two sacks on defense.
Kooi has been excellent all season for the Wildcats, making 52 of his 56 point-after attempts. He's only needed to attempt two field goals, but they were both huge ones against Whitehall, a double-overtime Wildcats' win in which Kooi drilled the game-winner.