Whitehall scored two points last weekend at the Division 3 state meet in Midland, as third doubles pair Elizabeth Bentz/Brianna Bentz advanced to the quarterfinals before bowing out.
The Bentz's picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Grosse Ile opponents Livvie Heckman/Grace Kuzmiak after drawing a first-round bye. The duo was then matched up with top seed and eventual state champions Ava Clogg/Grace Zhang of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood. The Bentz's played a solid match, dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision.
The Vikings got byes in two other flights but were unable to record any other victories. Their top two doubles pairs each took one set against their first opponents, but lost tough matches. Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd pushed Haslett's Prabhleen Pawar/Kathleen Leighton to the limit in their second-round match, losing 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6, and at second doubles, Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris extended their match with Delaney Haradine/Leah Stern of Edwardsburg to a third set before bowing out, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
The Vikings' four singles finalists were Jennifer Mark, Lucy Zamojcin, Mackenzie Hall and Ellie Britton, and their fourth doubles team was Addy Bernhardt/Grace McDowell.