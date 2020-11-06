MUSKEGON — A scant two months and change ago, as the Michigan state high school volleyball season hung in the balance, Montague coach Shawn Bectel was clear that his team would do anything to get the season going — even wear masks on the court.
As it turned out, the MHSAA took him up on that suggestion, and the ‘Cats got their season going. There was no question of why they were so determined to play; the senior-laden squad, coming off a 2019 district title, had every intention of adding more to its trophy case this fall.
Those dreams were cast asunder Thursday night by rival Whitehall, which upset Montague in four games in the district finals, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18.
The Wildcats’ dreams went unfulfilled at least in part because senior all-state star Reilly Murphy was unable to play at full strength. She turned her ankle in a match two weeks ago, and doctors did not clear her to play in the front row.
Of course, Montague coach Shawn Bectel wasn’t going to seize on the excuse, complimenting the Vikings on their play.
“Obviously, they’re going to give us their best game, and they did,” Bectel said. “I thought they played amazing tonight. They did not beat themselves, and that was the biggest thing.
“I kept telling our girls, there was, in that third game, we probably gave 18 points away. The first 15 points were our scores, but it was 9-6. They just endured. They made a lot of good plays.
“We just didn’t bring it tonight. You can put it any way you want, but we kind of hurt ourselves a lot, and they didn’t. They just played steady volleyball tonight.”
Whitehall coach Ted Edsall, who himself was without his top hitter — Rayne Thompson, who suffered a knee injury — all year, knew how Bectel must have felt.
“First of all, I feel bad for Montague not having their best player out there tonight,” Edsall said. “My best player hasn’t played all year. It’s tough.”
The Wildcats knew they were in line to likely face #2 Grand Rapids Christian in the regional semifinals on Tuesday had they won, a match Whitehall will now instead get. Bectel invoked the Eagles several times during the season when discussing the level his squad had to get to in order to reach the top of the mountain.
Instead, the Wildcats were left with a too-early end to what could have been a storybook season. Montague had an emotional huddle after the loss, as six seniors, half of them all-state selections, saw their careers end.
“It’s a bittersweet thing,” Bectel said. “There’s a lot of tears. You just have to kind of let them soak it in. They’ve had an amazing career. A loss here, is it what we wanted? No, but is it going to overshadow what we’ve done as a team? No, it’s not going to.
“I’m going to talk about the times we’ve had. I’ve had these kids who have bought into a succeeding program, and they led the way for the next generation of kids. To me, it happens. In volleyball, very few people can just run the table every year. Me and Ted have been going back and forth pretty much ever since I’ve been coaching. You get a couple of good coaches, good kids and a lot of good players, it’s going to happen.”
The emotions flowed on the other side of the court, too. Junior Maggie Evans was at the center of that, hopping around and hugging Vikings after particularly big points. Evans herself spearheaded a good portion of the evening for Whitehall, including a 10-point serving run in game four that put the Vikings ahead for good.
“It is the funnest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Evans said. “This sport is so much fun and I love my team. We’re all such a close group of girls, and it’s the funnest thing ever. I live for that. That’s what I want to do. We really showed out tonight. I’m so proud of everyone.”
Edsall sensed early what his team might be doing, turning to assistant coach Alyssa Westerman after a game-one win.
“Confidence is a crazy thing,” Edsall said. “Belief is a crazy thing. When we won the first game, I looked at my assistant coach and I thought, we might have a special night tonight.”
It was indeed a special night for Whitehall, but as these things go, it had to come at the expense of the Wildcats. However, Bectel seemed at peace with the untimely end to a season Montague had long believed would last through the end of this month.
“That’s this game,” Bectel said. “It’s hard to stay on top every second. It wasn’t our night. I tried everything I could. I gave every speech I could think of. They’re seniors, and sometimes you just have to overcome those moments. I can’t take anything from Whitehall. They were good tonight. They did not beat themselves at all. They played very steady volleyball.”